Anishinabek Nation welcomes First Nations leadership and lands technicians to the 8th Annual Lands and Resources Forum

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (February 13, 2024) – The Anishinabek Nation kicks off its 8th Annual Lands and Resources Forum: Kina-Gego-Naabadosin—Everything is Connected taking place from February 13 to 15 in North Bay, Ontario.

“We are proud to have this opportunity to bring together community experts and leaders who are paving the way forward in achieving economic sovereignty, as well as creating a thriving future for our lands and resources,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “They carry a wealth of knowledge and bridging relationships with stakeholders, government leaders, and industry experts will help us achieve a path forward. There is so much to realize in how collaborative innovation can benefit not only us but the future generations.”

This year’s Forum brings together the 39 member Anishinabek First Nations from the Lake Huron, Northern Superior, Southeast, and Southwest Regions of Ontario and serves as an opportunity to hear from Leadership, First Nations and citizens, non-Indigenous government, and industry experts as we explore important matters relating to the land and our people.

The Forum will help to build positive working relationships with First Nations, citizens, government, industry, and academia to enhance decision-making that will act on matters that will protect First Nation jurisdiction, traditional territory, and rights; and serve as an opportunity to gather and discuss local and regional priorities, concerns, and opportunities for their communities.

“For our people and First Nations, the interconnectedness between the land and our way of life is profound,” explains Northern Superior Regional Deputy Grand Council Chief Melvin Hardy. “That is why effective communication relating to mining activities, food security, climate concerns, or any of the topics at this year’s Forum is a great opportunity for active engagement and learning. Our objective is to help member Anishinabek First Nations make informed decisions.”

Programming will include speaker panels, breakout sessions, and teachings on topics ranging from the Great Lakes, agriculture and food security, critical minerals and mining, forestry, impact assessment, invasive species, and more, and the impact on First Nations across Ontario and Canada.

