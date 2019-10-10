‘Remember to vote in federal election!’ says Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (October 10, 2019) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare is encouraging all Anishinabek Nation citizens to get informed and vote in the upcoming federal election.

“The advanced polls are open October 11 until October 14. The regular polls are open October 21,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “Although we have to work with all the parties, the Anishinabek Nation citizens should have a strategic vote. It is important to realize we have to work with whoever is in power. We all look forward to the day when Canada respects a nation-to-nation relationship with us. Until then, we must cast a ballot. Get out and vote, take family with you, take someone who hasn’t voted before and vote.”

If you have not received your voter card, you can check with Elections Canada to see if you are registered to vote Oct. 21. Changes can be made up until Oct. 14.

Voters without photo identification must present two pieces of identification, one of which includes their address. Many on-reserve homes don’t have street addresses, and lack of adequate housing means some of our citizens don’t have a fixed address of their own. Elections Canada says First Nations governments can issue letters to their citizens that can serve as one of the two pieces of identification required to vote.

Before Oct. 21, Grand Council Chief Hare says it is important for Anishinabek leaders to help citizens know what positions have been taken by local candidates and their parties on issues important to First Nations.

“Get informed; ask your local candidate’s office what its party platform is for First Nations issues,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “Remember to vote in federal election!”

This information can be found in local media election coverage, and is also available from analysis developed by the Assembly of First Nations.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

