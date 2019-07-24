Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement regional information sessions underway

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (July 22, 2019)— The Anishinabek Nation Southeast/Southwest Regional Communications Coordinator is hosting information sessions on the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement and the Anishinabek Nation Fiscal Agreement for all Anishinabek First Nation citizens to learn more about the Governance Agreement, which eligible voters will vote on from August to November 2019.

WHAT: Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement Regional Information Sessions

WHO:

Martin Bayer, Chief Governance Negotiator

Jide’ Afolabi, Fiscal Relations Support Advisor

Patrick Madahbee, Former Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief

WHERE: Various locations. See schedule below.

WHEN: Various dates. See schedule below.

July 24, 2019:

Four Point by Sheraton Hotel

1150 Wellington Road South, London, ON 6:30PM-8:30PM

* Refreshments will be provided

August 14, 2019:

Holiday Inn Hotel

20 Fairview Road, Barrie, ON 6:30PM-8:30PM

* Refreshments will be provided

TIME: Media availability scheduled with Martin Bayer and Jide’ Afolabi following the information sessions.

For additional information on the Governance Agreement, please contact:

Tyler Renaud, Southeast/Southwest Regional Communications Coordinator Restoration of Jurisdiction Department

Telephone: 705-657-9383 ext. 209

E-mail: tyler.renaud@anishinabek.ca www.governancevote.ca

For information on the Anishinabek Nation, please contact:

Laura Barrios, Communications Officer Policy and Communications Department

Telephone: 705-497-9127 ext.2339

E-mail: laura.barrios@anishinabek.ca

www.anishinabek.ca

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.