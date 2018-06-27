Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Hare congratulates Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald

NIPISSING FIRST NATION (June 27, 2018)— Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare congratulates Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald, the first female in the role at the Chiefs of Ontario level, who was elected during the 44th Annual All Ontario Chiefs Conference hosted by Nipissing First Nation.

“We at the Anishinabek Nation congratulate our new leader, RoseAnne Archibald, who is the first woman leader at the Ontario level,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “That gives us a good picture of where our governance is going in our communities. There are more female leaders in our communities and that’s so awesome to see. We’re getting more balance, and there are lots of new ideas at the table.”

The final round of voting in the traditional stand-up election saw RoseAnne Archibald with 67 votes, incumbent Isadore Day with 36 votes and Ava Hill with 13 votes.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Provincial Territorial Organizations and new leaders such as RoseAnne. We have our work cut out, but everyone is smiling and we need to work together as one to get it done,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “I would also like to say miigwech to Isadore Day for his commitment and leadership over the past few years.”

RoseAnne Archibald has over 25 years of experience in First Nations politics. Archibald has served as Chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief and Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council.

The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 60,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

