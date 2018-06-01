Madahbee commends new mental health supports for Southwestern First Nations

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (June 1, 2018) — Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates the Southwestern Ontario First Nation communities for securing a mobile mental health crisis response team.

“Starting today, a 24/7 crisis hotline is available to our First Nation citizens from Chippewas of the Thames, Aamjiwnaang, Munsee Delaware Nation and Kettle and Stony Point,” says Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “This is service is essential for our people to get much-needed mental health services. I congratulate the Southwestern Ontario team for getting this service up and running.”

The federal and provincial governments formed a joint effort in funding 19 crisis response teams like this one across the province. Each team will serve several communities.

Capacity will be developed in each of the four First Nations so that it is their own community- driven process.

The crisis helpline can be reached at 1-866-289-0201.

The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 60,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

