‘No justice for Colten’ says Madahbee

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (Nipissing First Nation) February 10, 2018 – The Anishinabek Nation joins Saskatchewan First Nation Chiefs in solidarity to support the family and friends of Colten Boushie. A jury acquitted Gerald Stanley of responsibility for Boushie’s death.

Jury selection alone won’t repair a relationship that continues to exist in a state of crises. Canada must decide once and for all if it is prepared to make fundamental changes that are long overdue. The time for talk has long passed.

“I think about how all that we’ve done to try and build relationships,” says Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “ What have we really accomplished? Do we really truly have a wiling partner that wants to change? There has been no justice for Colten. Like many, I knew the outcome of this trial before the jury even deliberated. This is just adding to the list of people that have been killed.”

The 22-year-old from Red Pheasant First Nation died of a gunshot wound to the head on Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Saskatchewan, in August 2016.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

