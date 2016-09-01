Madahbee congratulates the Algonquins of Ontario

UOI OFFICES (Nipissing First Nation) October 19, 2016—Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates the Algonquins of Ontario for signing a historic Agreement-in-Principle with the Government in Ottawa yesterday.

“I congratulate the Algonquins on this historical signing and accomplishment,” expressed Madahbee on the monumental achievement. “These negotiations were exhausting and lengthy for all parties involved.”

The non-binding Agreement-in-Principle is an avenue for continued negotiations toward a Final Agreement that will identify the ongoing rights of the Algonquins of Ontario to lands and natural resources within the recognized settlement area.

The shared goal of this agreement is to provide clarity for those who live within the claim territory, and for those who work on the land, create new economic partnerships and opportunities for the Algonquins of Ontario, while also balancing the rights and interests of all concerned and involved.

The Agreement-in-Principle also serves as a stepping stone on the path to reconciliation, and another step toward a modern-day treaty to resolve one of the largest and longstanding land claims in Canada. The land claim covers an area of 36,000 square kilometers in eastern Ontario.

The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.

-30-

For more information contact:

Marci Becking, Communications Officer

Phone : 1-877-702-5200 ext. 2290

Email : marci.becking@anishinabek.ca

www.anishinabek.ca

www.anishinabeknews.ca

Follow us on Twitter Facebook YouTube