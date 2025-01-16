Anishinabek Nation and Ontario Health sign Relationship Protocol to enhance health and wellness

CHIPPEWAS OF RAMA FIRST NATION (January 16, 2025) – Leadership of the Anishinabek Nation and Ontario Health gathered today to sign a ground-breaking new initiative – a relationship protocol aimed at improving health and wellness for the 39 Anishinabek Nation member First Nations across Ontario. By formalizing this partnership, the Anishinabek Nation and Ontario Health commit to working together to address health disparities, promote cultural safety, and enhance access to quality healthcare services for Anishinabek Nation member First Nations and their citizens.

Representatives from Ontario Health and the Anishinabek Nation came together during the Anishinabek Nation Health Transformation Working Group meeting held in Chippewas of Rama First Nation, a location historically known as “the gathering place” where great meetings were held, important decisions were made, and where travellers rested before continuing their journeys.

“The Anishinabek Nation has maintained a strong working relationship with the Government of Ontario, which was effectively enhanced through the previous relationship protocol agreement with Cancer Care Ontario signed in 2013. We are confident that this new relationship protocol with Ontario Health will assist in expanding the scope of collaboration in addressing critical areas of health. There are significant challenges across the healthcare system that greatly impact our citizens, and this relationship protocol will provide opportunities to dialogue and jointly determine specific solutions that work for First Nations,” said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige.

“This relationship protocol is an important initiative of Ontario Health’s First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Urban Indigenous Health Framework. Our partnership with the Anishinabek Nation is crucial to meeting the health needs of Anishinabek Nation communities – from Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn in the east to Aamjiwnaang First Nation in the south, and Lake Nipigon in the north,” said Matthew Anderson, President and CEO, Ontario Health. “We are committed to reducing health inequities and improving health care outcomes for all. This includes supporting First Nations in the design and delivery of programs and services across the province.”

The signing of the relationship protocol respects Anishinabek Nation Governance and Leadership and ensures ongoing guidance and input from the Anishinabek Nation on all matters overseen by Ontario Health. It is a collaboration founded on respect, reciprocity, and communication, aiming to provide a health system that is truly responsive to the needs of Indigenous people.