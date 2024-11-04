Anishinabek Nation kicks off ninth annual Treaties Recognition Week

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (November 4, 2024) – The Anishinabek Nation kicked-off the ninth annual Treaties Recognition Week with an episode about the Robinson Huron Treaty Annuities Claim on the Anishinabek Nation Bemaadizijig Ganoonindwaa—Talking to People Podcast.

“Treaty education and public education will help in our efforts to combat and eliminate racism,” says Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “We have supported teachers by creating online resources as well as books and puzzles so that they can bring education about First Nations and the treaty relationship in the classroom. Now we have a podcast that reaches a wider audience, and anyone can learn about various topics and issues related to the Anishinabek.”

The Anishinabek Nation has been a leader in developing various resources annually to support public education such as the Bemaadizijig Ganoonindwaa—Talking to People Podcast, which launched in June 2024 and focusses on the territory’s issues and initiatives.

“This podcast’s episode features Mike Restoule who talks about the Go Forward Initiative for the Robinson Huron Treaty. Bemaadizijig Ganoonindwaa and complements other storytelling vehicles such as the Anishinabek News and videos compiled on the Anishinabek Nation YouTube channel,” says Grand Council Chief Debassige.

Treaties Recognition Week is the first week of November every year and is a designated to honour the importance of treaties and help Ontarians learn more about treaty rights, relationships, and responsibilities. The education and awareness of treaties made with First Nations will help Canadian citizens understand their own obligations as subjects of treaty conditions in this country.

The Anishinabek Nation is committed to supporting a clear and responsible understanding of the treaty relationship and will observe Treaties Recognition Week this week from November 4-8 by sharing information and resources virtually through its social media channels and the Anishinabek News.

Bemaadizijig Ganoonindwaa—Talking to People can be listened to on all podcast platforms and the Anishinabek Nation YouTube channel. Listeners are encouraged to like and subscribe to the podcast.

Wampum belt puzzles, along with other treaty-related learning resources, can be purchased through the order form or by contacting orders@anishinabek.ca.

Relevant links: