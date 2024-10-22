Anishinabek Nation hosts 2nd Annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum

CHIPPEWAS OF RAMA FIRST NATION (October 22, 2024) – The Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Department is proud to host its 2nd Annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum now underway from October 22 to 23 at Casino Rama in Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

“The ANEDO Forum is an excellent place for business owners, economic development officers, and government and industry representatives to gather to share best practices, learn about industry trends, and develop key contacts within the various sectors of the economy,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “We know that individual business owners have played and will continue to play a key role in the development of our First Nations’ economies and the role Economic Development Officers serve in creating environments for businesses to thrive in our communities. It’s a great opportunity to bring together so many knowledgeable individuals and learn from one another.”

This year’s Forum brings together diverse participants, including member First Nations Economic Development Officers and economic leaders, Indigenous and non-Indigenous business experts, and government officials, to focus on Economic Reconciliation for Sustainable Development.

The three-day event, which kicked-off on October 21 with a networking reception, will provide insightful discussions on First Nation success stories and how Anishinabek Nation communities can access and sustain economic opportunities. Key panels and workshops will address topics such as resource development, business innovation, and strategies for growth.

“Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve wealth creation, exercise environmental stewardship, and strengthen governance for the next seven generations,” states Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain.

Day 1 of the Forum featured renowned leader and former Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief John Beaucage, and Day 2 will feature Gary “Litefoot” Davis, a Cherokee Nation citizen and business leader.

The Forum will also include panels exploring topics such as business development, tourism, agriculture, technology and innovation, energy, and natural resources, and panels led by Anishinabek Nation leadership and Eshki-niigijig Advisory Council, respectively.

In addition to the panels and workshops, the Forum will offer ample networking opportunities, allowing participants to forge meaningful partnerships aimed at driving economic growth within the Anishinabek Nation.

The Forum will be livestreamed and accessible through the Anishinabek Nation’s official social media channels.

