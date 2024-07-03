Anishinabek Nation and Ministry of Natural Resources sign Memorandum of Understanding

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (July 3, 2024) – The Anishinabek Nation and Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) are committed to continuing to work together in a positive, solutions-based approach to resolve issues of concern in natural resource management through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“The goal of our relationship and partnership is to improve communication, dialogue, and relations between the 39 Anishinabek Nation member First Nations and the MNR,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “Our shared goal is to preserve and protect land and resources for future generations, and promote opportunities for the social, political, economic, and cultural well-being of our communities and the Anishinabek Nation and MNR.”

The Anishinabek Ontario Resource Management Council (AORMC), an advisory body created by the Anishinabek Nation and Ontario, is renewing its commitment to a partnership through a Leadership Forum to discuss and set priorities by signing a Letter of Commitment, as well as through the signing of the MOU to explore opportunities for policy collaboration and partnerships between the Anishinabek Nation and the MNR.

The Leadership Forum is a meeting of the Anishinabek Leadership, as represented by the Grand Council Chief, Deputy Grand Council Chief, and the four Regional Chiefs, and MNR as represented by the Honourable Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources, to strengthen the relationship with the MNR.

“My ministry values our long-standing relationship with the Anishinabek Nation as we share interests and priorities in managing natural resources in Ontario,” states Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources. “I’m pleased to be renewing this Letter of Commitment and Memorandum of Understanding to continue building on these positive and productive working relationships.”

The Leadership Forum will meet annually to discuss and set priorities for the resolution of emerging issues, and to monitor progress on the identified priorities.

In addition to the MOU signing, emerging issues to be discussed during this Leadership Forum include:

AORMC Capacity Building

Anishinabek Nation Moose Symposium

Conservation Officer Cross-Cultural Awareness Gathering

Commercial Fishing on the Great Lakes

“Natural resource management holds significant importance for both the Anishinabek Nation and the MNR,” explains Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain. “Our joint efforts will focus on fostering an honest and cooperative relationship involving bridging traditional knowledge and modern science to address land and resource challenges.”

The AORMC was originally established in 1999 and continues to be a successful partnership between the Anishinabek Nation and the MNR. The goal of the AORMC is to improve communication, dialogue, and relationships between the Anishinabek Nation and its 39 member First Nations and the MNR. The purpose of the AORMC is to provide opportunities for the Anishinabek First Nations and the MNR to discuss resource management issues, exchange information, facilitate a common understanding, and collaborate on the resolution of policy-level issues.

A Letter of Commitment was also signed to identify and set priorities.