Anishinabek Nation Youth and Elders to gather to discuss restoring rightful jurisdiction

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (July 29, 2019)— Anishinabek Nation Youth and Elders will be coming together at the Anishinabek Nation Eshkiniijig and Getzidjig Governance Gathering in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., from July 30 to August 1, 2019. The objective of the conference is to build a sense of unity and understanding about the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement. The three-day conference will include immersive discussions on the Governance Agreement and Traditional Governance (the Clan System) Teachings led by the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Head Getzit (Elder).

WHAT: Anishinabek Nation Eshkiniijig and Getzidjig Governance Gathering

WHO: Martin Bayer, Chief Governance Negotiator; Jide’ Afolabi, Fiscal Relations Support Advisor; and Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare.

WHERE: Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre 229 Great Northern Road Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario P6B 4Z2

WHEN: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

TIME: Media is invited to learn about the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a media availability to follow with Martin Bayer, Jide’ Afolabi, and Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare.

The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 40 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

For additional gathering information, please contact:

Barb Naveau, Community Engagement Manager

Restoration of Jurisdiction Department

Phone: 705-497-9127 ext. 2255

E-mail: barb.naveau@anishinabek.ca

www.governancevote.ca