Statement from the Anishinabek Nation to all federal political parties and candidates

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (March 26, 2025) – The newly sworn-in Canadian Prime Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada Mark Carney recently called a snap election for April 28, 2025. We, the Anishinabek Nation, assert our inherent rights as given to us by the Creator and Aboriginal treaty rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Canada. Most of our First Nations within the Anishinabek Nation are signatory to Treaties, including the Williams Treaty, Robinson Huron Treaty, Robinson Superior Treaty, Upper Canada Treaties, and Treaties 3, 5, and 9. Treaties are not mere historical documents, they are living agreements that recognize our sovereignty and our rightful place as stewards of this land. These Treaties outlined an agreement for sharing land and resources. The First Nations in the treaty territories did not surrender their land, but rather agreed to share it and some include specific clauses for an annual payment from any resource revenue derived in the territory. An escalator provision was included in the Robinson Treaties to anticipate annuity increases when resources revenues increased.

Treaties with First Nations are the foundation on which this Country was built upon and therefore, Canada must always uphold the Honour of the Crown. In 1763, King George issued the Royal Proclamation establishing protocols for future relations with First Nations. In 1764, The Treaty of Niagara was signed and was a peace and friendship treaty between the British and First Nations, reaffirming the Covenant Chain of Friendship and recognized First Nations Sovereignty. Both the Royal Proclamation of 1763 and the Treaty of Niagara must be viewed, interpreted, and honoured together.

Our ancestors stood alongside the Crown as allies (often serving as the front line) during pivotal moments in history, including the American Revolutionary War, War of 1812, World Wars I and II, Korea, and other significant conflicts around the world. In addition to the Navajo Code Talkers, we had our Anishinaabemowin Speakers who used our language to communicate and be a part of successful strategies. Their sacrifices exemplify our historic commitment to this country, its people, and our shared values of freedom and justice. It seems we are entering another pivotal period in history and it bears repeating that we remain your allies, we continue to uphold our Treaty obligations, and now, you must do the same.

As we head into another election where commitments and promises are made to eligible voting constituents, it is crucial to reiterate that the Anishinabek Nation First Nations have maintained their sovereignty and have not relinquished their rights to the minerals and resources and stewardship of these lands found within their respective territories. Our agreements through Treaties solidified a relationship of mutual respect and benefit where we share these resources rather than surrender them. Recent statements regarding the Ring of Fire and other significant projects in our territories are akin to the colonial days of old. This must stop. Especially in this era of reconciliation. As stewards of this land, the Anishinabek First Nations have an inherent right to protect and care for creation, and to do so, we must be consulted and accommodated, and our consent is required prior to any activities that may impact our territories. Too often, our reconciliation partners are quick to forget this and are misleading Canadians across the country. All stakeholders must acknowledge and respect the rights of the Anishinabek First Nations, ensuring that our voices are heard and our interests are prioritized in decisions regarding mineral exploration and resource extraction. The preservation of our heritage, which includes protection of our lands, must be at the forefront of any discussions surrounding resource management. These lands bear significance beyond geographical areas; they are integral to the cultural, spiritual, physical, and economic well-being of the Anishinabek people.

Furthermore, we have not forfeited economic sovereignty. For thousands of years, we have engaged in trade with other nations across Turtle Island and across the Medicine Line (Canada-U.S. Border), and this practice continues to be a fundamental aspect of our culture and identity today.

We are calling upon all federal parties and leaders to acknowledge and respect our rights, uphold the treaties your ancestors signed, and engage with us in a spirit of partnership that honours our shared history and paves the way for a brighter future built on mutual respect and understanding. Let us work together as elected leaders to ensure that the Anishinabek Nation First Nations’ rights and contributions are recognized and valued in all discussions regarding our lands, resources, and economic opportunities during this election period.

Respectfully,

Linda Debassige

Grand Council Chief

Anishinabek Nation