Anishinabek Nation welcomes First Nations leadership and lands technicians to the 9th Annual Lands and Resources Forum

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (February 11, 2025) – The Anishinabek Nation kicks off its 9th Annual Lands and Resources Forum: Kina-Gego-Naabadosin—Everything is Connected taking place from February 11 to 13 in North Bay, Ontario.

“With the theme of Kina-Gego-Naabadosin – Everything is Connected, this Forum is a testament to the strength of collaboration and the importance of our shared responsibilities. It provides an invaluable platform for our community leaders, government representatives, industry experts, and partners to engage in dialogue about the stewardship of our lands and resources,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “As we navigate the complex challenges and opportunities before us, let us do so with unity, respect, and a shared vision. By working together, we can make meaningful change that upholds our inherent rights, preserves our cultural heritage, and ensures the well-being of our communities and ecosystems for the next seven generations.”

This year’s Forum brings together the 39 member Anishinabek First Nations from the Lake Huron, Northern Superior, Southeast, and Southwest Regions of Ontario and serves as an opportunity to hear from Leadership, First Nations and citizens, non-Indigenous government, and industry experts as we explore important matters relating to the land and our people.

The Forum will help to build positive working relationships with First Nations, citizens, government, industry, and academia to enhance decision-making that will act on matters that will protect First Nation jurisdiction, traditional territory, and rights; and serve as an opportunity to gather and discuss local and regional priorities, concerns, and opportunities for their communities.

Programming will include speaker panels, presentations, and breakout sessions, on topics ranging from the Spirit of the Land, impact assessments, Wampum belt teaching, invasive species, Cultural Burning, the Great Lakes, geoscience, and agriculture, and more, and the impact on First Nations across Ontario and Canada.

Relevant links: