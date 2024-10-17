Red Rock Indian Band plans peaceful protest in fight to return ancestors home

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (October 17, 2024)— Red Rock Indian Band (RRIB) intends to facilitate a peaceful demonstration in Nipigon, Ontario, on October 21, 2024, should the search for its ancestors continue to be hindered by federal, provincial, and private representatives. The community has witnessed the remains of its ancestors being treated with indignity and impunity and without any accountability by the perpetrators.

In May of 2024, at the site of Parks Canada’s intended $37 million dollar Administration and Visitor Centre for the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area in Nipigon, remains that were later determined to be of Indigenous ancestry were uncovered during excavation. To date, four Indigenous ancestors have been uncovered; however, the remains are incomplete due to much of the original burial land being so heavily disturbed during the excavation that was then distributed to multiple locations throughout the Township of Nipigon. Sadly, an estimated 150 loads of earth were moved from the site and relocated before an Environmental Monitor for Red Rock Indian Band who was on site could take action. There was significant reason to believe that this area was historically noteworthy and could likely have held archaeological artifacts or remains. RRIB understands that despite this, Parks Canada did not have an archaeologist on site during the excavation and did not follow the steps outlined in its own document, Unearthing the Law.

“Had someone been there who is trained to watch for remains, we very likely would have our ancestors intact instead of taking part in this morbid scavenger hunt where we are searching through loads and loads of earth,” states Red Rock Indian Band Chief Allan Odawa Jr. “I can confidently say, this would never happen with a settler cemetery. We need to see major legislative changes that provide us the rights to protect our ancestors, regardless of who currently occupies the land.”

Since the initial evidence of an Indigenous ancestor was uncovered, RRIB advocated for a written commitment from Parks Canada not to build in this area. The community was confident that this was a sacred space, selected for its views of the Nipigon River and abundant animal and plant life. Through confirmation from the archaeologist, the one ancestor who was partially saved from the expeditious excavation was found in its original burial place, a deliberate burial. Carbon dating was completed at the request of Chief Odawa Jr. on the first ancestor discovered with confirmation that the ancestor was buried pre-contact (approximately 1404 AD).

“What occurred at this site speaks to the larger systemic issues of settler entities having control over our land and in turn, over our ancestors,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “The community simply wants to find its ancestors, but the lack of accountability for where the earth has been moved to demonstrates that this is not a priority for all parties involved.”

Burial site investigations have been issued at the known sites where the earth was transported; however, there is a discrepancy regarding the amount of earth moved and its location. The province has failed to enforce penalties and repercussions for the obvious dishonesty exposed as an outcome of the burial site investigations. As of October 15, 2024, there are nearly 60 loads of earth moved from the original site that are unaccounted for with no additional ancestors uncovered since August, leading the community to believe that the missing ancestors’ remains could be in these unaccounted for loads of earth.

Red Rock Indian Band has independently spent months tracking down soil, which should be meticulously documented by the contractor and land owner. Red Rock Indian Band continues to hold Parks Canada and its contractors accountable as it continues to provide unclear information surrounding the unaccounted-for earth.

“There is a process to excavation, there is a dig pattern which is to be followed, and earth moved is supposed to be tracked for this exact situation. Yet, here we are, still begging the developers to tell us where pieces of our ancestors could be,” states Chief Odawa Jr. “We have been met with resistance and an utter lack of accountability at every turn. Much work is needed to repair this relationship, and we remain hopeful that Parks Canada, Canada, and Ontario will apologize to the ancestors for disturbing their final resting place and to the Anishinabek of the entire region for this gross negligence and indignity to our ancestors.”

The community has dedicated hundreds of hours working towards cleaning up after Parks Canada and independently searching for ancestors whose final resting place has been disturbed. This situation could have been avoided if Parks Canada had those excavating the earth following the procedures outlined in Unearthing the Law and remained vigilant for bones or items of significance from the beginning of the project.

Parks Canada boasts on its website: “On behalf of the people of Canada, we protect and present nationally significant examples of Canada’s natural and cultural heritage and foster public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment in ways that ensure their ecological and commemorative integrity for present and future generations.”; however, the Crown and Parks Canada have failed to uphold any of the aforementioned throughout this project.

Supporters of Indigenous rights are invited to join Red Rock Indian Band community members and surrounding First Nation citizens in solidarity at this peaceful demonstration (details to follow).