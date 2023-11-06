Anishinabek Nation kicks off Treaties Recognition Week with new public education resource

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (November 6, 2023) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe encourages everyone to take the time during the 8th annual Treaties Recognition Week to learn about treaties, including using the latest interactive learning tool: a wampum belt puzzle suitable for a classroom or for use with the family.

“Foundational knowledge on Treaties is an essential educational requirement for all people living in Ontario. I encourage everyone to celebrate our Treaty partnerships by dedicating time this week to learn about your local treaties, territories, and the obligations we all carry within these agreements,” states Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe.

Treaties Recognition Week is the first week of November every year. Treaties Recognition Week honours the importance of treaties and helps Ontarians learn more about treaty rights, relationships, and responsibilities. The education and awareness of treaties made with First Nations will help Canadian citizens understand their own obligations as subjects of treaty conditions in this country.

The day also marks the official launch of the wampum belt puzzles; a new interactive learning tool available for purchase in three different sizes for various ages. The puzzle comes with an informational piece that introduces what a treaty is, as well as links to videos that explore treaties more in-depth.

“Miigwech to Education Without Borders for helping with a financial contribution to help get this puzzle project off the ground,” says Grand Council Chief Niganobe. “Having partners like Education Without Borders allows the Anishinabek Nation to ensure hands-on learning resources are made available for all learners not only in a classroom setting, but those who wish to continue with their learning journey at home.”

The Anishinabek Nation is committed to supporting a clear and responsible understanding of the treaty relationship and will continue to observe Treaties Recognition Week from November 6-11 by sharing information and resources virtually through its social media channels and the Anishinabek News.

The wampum belt puzzles, along with other treaty-related learning resources, can be purchased through the order form or by contacting orders@anishinabek.ca

