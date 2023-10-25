Anishinabek Nation kicks-off inaugural Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO (October 24, 2023) – The Anishinabek Nation is excited to kick-off its inaugural annual Economic Development Opportunities Forum now underway from October 24 to 26, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

“Economic sovereignty has never been more important for our communities than presently,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “With a shifting political landscape and a changing climate, we need to evolve our participation within the economic sector and create our own sustainable wealth opportunities. Our Forum will offer communities insight into creating meaningful partnerships and provide collaborative approaches to information-sharing.”

The Forum will provide meaningful content on how to access and sustain economic opportunities, and feature expert panels and keynote presentations from First Nations leadership, economic development and energy experts, as well as business owners. The goal of the Forum is to offer a diverse range of topics within the economic sector that will encourage dialogue, networking, and inform on how to expand and assist communities in developing their economic sovereignty.

“Over the next two days, we will welcome leadership, community Economic Development Officers, industry experts, and government officials to gather and discuss opportunities to expand on strengthening economic participation,” states Southwest Regional Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain. “The Anishinabek Nation is home to many knowledgeable and savvy individuals with remarkable acumen in the economic development industry that makes this a great opportunity to share and learn from one another in the spirit of collaboration over competition.”

Throughout the course of the Forum, industry experts and key representatives will cover topics such as using the duty to consult to leverage joint venture opportunities, resource development, economic opportunities in the energy sector, and funding economic development.

The Forum will be livestreamed and accessible through the Anishinabek Nation’s official social media channels.

