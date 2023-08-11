Former Grand Council Chief Vernon Roote passes into the Spirit World

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE – Former Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Vernon Roote has begun his Spirit Journey on August 4, 2023.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe and the Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs, Chris Plain (Southwest), Mel Hardy (Northern Superior), James R. Marsden (Southeast) and Travis Boissoneau (Lake Huron), send their sincerest condolences to family and friends of Vernon Roote-baa.

The talent of his leadership and political acuity were evident as Chief of the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation in 1994 where Grand Council records show him bringing forward resolutions to support growth in various program sectors such as Social Development. He was Deputy Grand Council Chief from 1991-1997. The Anishinabek Nation was honoured to have him elected as Grand Council Chief from 1997 to 2003.

“Vernon Roote-baa was a highly respected Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation,” says Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “He held a vision, and early on in his elected position, asked for help from Head Getzit, Gordon Waindubence-baa to build a Nation for the Anishinabek.”

Vernon-baa valued culture and tradition and was instrumental in establishing the Nation Councils made up of Kwewag, Eshki-Niigijig and Getzidjig. He would have been so very proud and approved of the creation of the new Nation Councils of the Niniwag and the 2SLGBTQQIA+ that follow in his footsteps for inclusion of all citizens to support decision making at the political level. Vernon-baa recognized the importance of their role as key to his vision of building a strong Anishinabek Nation. He lived by the Seven Grandfather teachings and shared these traditional values with all that had the pleasure of meeting and working with him.

“Vernon-baa’s contributions to the Anishinabek Nation have left a lasting legacy and have helped the Anishinabek Nation make advances on behalf of its 39 Communities to better serve the Anishinabek Nation. Staff, citizens, and Anishinabek Nation Chiefs will remember Vernon Roote-baa as a kind, strong and friendly leader and a gentle warrior, who was truly a people person and could speak strongly at all levels. He connected with all wherever he went,” says Grand Council Chief Niganobe. “We will truly miss him but will remember his great service and contributions, for which we will be forever indebted. Rest well Grand Council Chief Vernon Roote-baa. You have created the Anishinabek Nation and have proudly served it so well. It was truly an honour working with you to build your vision of a strong and viable Anishinabek Nation for which you so greatly achieved.”