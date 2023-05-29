Educational resources developed to support Anishinaabe Giizhigad held every June 6

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (May 29, 2023) – The Kinoomaadziwin Education Body and Anishinabek Nation have jointly developed lesson plans surrounding Anishinaabe Giizhigad on June 6 and the preamble to the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin (Constitution), Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe (One Anishinaabe Family), that are culturally-relevant and connect to the Ontario Curriculum.

The three Ontario Curriculum connections will help support teachers who are also learning about Anishinaabe Giizhigad.

“As the Anishinabek Nation celebrates Anishinaabe Ghizhgad on June 6th, it is important for everyone to understand the significance of the day. The Kinoomaadziwin Education Body has partnered with the Anishinabek Nation to develop lesson plans to share with teachers and students across Ontario to help them learn about the significance of the Anishinabek Nation Chi-Naaknigwin,” states Kinoomaadziwin Education Body Director of Education Shining Turtle. “Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe defines who we are as Anishinabek and our responsibilities. We share our knowledge with the children and youth through these new lessons plans. We look forward to providing more teaching tools and resources in the near future.”

Anishinaabe Giizhigad commemorates the proclamation of the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin and the adoption of the Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe on June 6, 2012. By virtue of the Anishinabek Nation Leadership Council, June 6 was proclaimed as Anishinaabe Giizhigad (Anishinaabe Day) on November 17, 2021. Anishinaabe Giizhigad is also a day to honour Anishinaabe identity, history, traditions, and pride.

“It is important that we continue to create tools and resources for teachers and students, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, in our communities to help them learn and remember and acknowledge the assertion of our sovereignty and responsibilities that are foremost guided by the Seven Grandfather Teachings in the Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe and our Chi-Naaknigewin,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “It is important that we understand and recognize the significance of June 6 and honour and celebrate being Anishinabek – our greatest strength is our Anishinaabe ways!”

The lesson plans include the topics: Why do we acknowledge June 6 as Anishinaabe Giizhigad?; Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigwein – what is it?; and the difference between Anishinaabe Giizhigad on June 6 and National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21. One of the lesson plans includes a reference to the Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe Colouring Book that was illustrated by artist Don Chretien of Nipissing First Nation. Anishinaabe Giizhigad lesson plans can be found online. Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe Colouring Book can be ordered on Goodminds.com.

The June 6 Anishinaabe Giizhigad event will be livestreamed on the Anishinabek Nation YouTube channel.

