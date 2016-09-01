Victor Migwans passes into Spirit World

UOI OFFICES (September 19, 2016) – Deputy Grand Council Chief Glen Hare expresses his deepest condolences to the family of long-time councilor and veteran from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Victor Migwans who passed into the Spirit World on September 16.

Aegillius Victor Migwans Ishpa Nimkii was a Canadian Armed Forces veteran.

“Victor will be missed on the island – especially as a leader and voice of the veterans,” says Deputy Grand Council Chief Hare. “He was always reminding us to ‘never forget’ and was a leader of the Legion. His more recent role was of an Elder and was a councilor in M’Chigeeng for 40 years.”

Hare also says that Victor was musical – played both the violin and guitar.

“He was inducted into the Aboriginal Country Music Hall of Fame just this year,” says Hare.

Victor Migwans was also a recipient of the Anishinabek Nation Lifetime Achievement Award.

