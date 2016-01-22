Train derailment in Magnetawan ‘under control’ says Chief

MAGNETAWAN FIRST NATION (January 22, 2016) – Chief William Diabo of Magnetawan First Nation says that everything is under control in his community after a CP train derailment happened at 6:46 this morning.

“Hwy 529 will be close until clean up is done around 8pm,” says Chief Diabo. “We aren’t completely cut off, but emergency services – police, ambulance and fire – are aware of the road block and know to go around.”

Chief Diabo says that four cars went off the track, but all are upright.

“One car contained a load of lumber, one had train parts and the other two were empty tanker cars,” says Diabo. “There were no injuries and there are no environmental impacts from this derailment.”

CP Rail has started their investigation. Magnetawan Chief and Council will work closely with CP and will continue to keep their citizens updated.

Magnetawan First Nation is near Parry Sound, Ontario and is one of the 39 communities within the Anishinabek Nation. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949. The UOI is a political advocate for its member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 55,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

