The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes new corporate leadership

UOI OFFICES (July 8, 2016) – The Union of Ontario Indians is pleased to announce that Gary Dokis has been appointed the Union of Ontario Indians Chief Operating Officer effective Monday July 11, 2016.

Dokis, who is a citizen of Dokis First Nation, says “this is an exciting time to be working with the Union of Ontario Indians. There have been many positive accomplishments within the Anishinabek Nation, but there is still much more work required.”

“I look forward to working with the Union of Ontario Indians Staff, Elders, Youth, and Women Councils, and Leadership towards achieving the objectives of the Anishinabek Nation. It is truly inspiring to work with these dedicated and talented individuals on Anishinabek Nation issues, I feel that we are making a difference,” stated Dokis.

This is Dokis’ second tenure with the Union of Ontario Indians. He has previously served as the Health Director, Chief Operating Officer, and Political Advisor to the Grand Council Chief. His other previous experience includes: Councillor for Dokis First Nation, Executive Director of the Chiefs of Ontario and the Executive Director of the North Bay Indian Friendship Centre. He has completed an MBA from the University of Ottawa, BBA from Nipissing University, and the Anishinaabemowin Immersion Program at Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute.

Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee welcomes the experience that Dokis will provide in his leadership role and the continuity of having him continue on with the UOI.

“The main thing is you always have to remember who you’re working with. You’re working for the communities and that has to be always in our minds and focus on our strategic planning,” expressed Madahbee as he discussed leadership.

Gary along with his partner Mona-Lisa are residents of Dokis First Nation.

The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.

-30-

