The Anishinabek mourn the passing of Elder Wilmer Noganosh

UOI OFFICES, Nipissing First Nation (July 27, 2016)—It is with a heavy heart that Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee announces the passing of a great friend, and true Anishinabek Warrior, the former Chief of Magnetawan First Nation, Elder Wilmer Noganosh.

“He was a strong, strong believer in our rights as First Nations. I went to visit him just before Grand Council, and despite how unwell he was, he was determined to get there. That was a testament to his commitment and passion to our Nation. I thank him for his many years of service and dedication to the Anishinabek people and Nation,” stated Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee.

Elder Noganosh overcame the adversity of attending Residential School by later excelling against all odds by becoming a lead Politician, Cultural and Spiritual Leader, Education Advocate, and life-long learner receiving his BA in Native Studies from Laurentian University at the youthful age of 66.

Elder Noganosh was a very active and productive member of the Union of Ontario Indians (UOI) Elders Council and held a seat on the UOI Leadership Council as a Lake Huron Elder Representative.

Elder Noganosh had a vision for our Elders and their importance to teach their life-long lessons, and to guide our people to strengthen our Nation.

In 2012, Elder Wilmer Noganosh, received a Lifetime Achievement award for his political leadership, dedication, and work within his community and the Nation.

He will be remembered most for his strength and determination; two strong qualities that every great leader, like Elder Noganosh, exudes.

The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.

