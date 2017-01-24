The Anishinabek mourn the passing of Albert ‘Hardy’ Peltier

UOI OFFICES, Nipissing First Nation (December 20, 2016)—It is with a heavy heart that Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee announces the passing of a great friend, and former Councilor of Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve, Albert “Hardy” Peltier.

“I always enjoyed speaking with Hardy,” stated Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee. “I also enjoyed his crazy sense of humour. Despite having finished his term as Councilor, he would continue to call me to raise issues and concerns within the community, and give me advice.”

Even up until the age of 78, Hardy remained an active and productive member of Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve with respect to community concerns. Hardy held a position as Councilor for many terms.

Hardy was well known on Manitoulin and throughout various parts of Ontario for his talent in country music. He was inducted into the Northern Ontario Country Music Association’s Great Northern Opry in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, in 2007.

Hardy was also known for his work in land claim research at the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM). Additionally, he was known for being the UCCMM Lead Negotiator for the 1990 Land Claim.

Hardy and his late wife Sara, a very well known educator, bore six children: Gerard, Michael, Mary Jo, Junior “Zeke”, Patrick, and Brent “Bucky” Peltier. Hardy supported all of his children in their athletic endeavours, especially hockey.

Hardy is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, family, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He will be remembered most for his extensive knowledge about the community, political involvement, and for his quick wit which always generated laughter with whomever he interacted with.

The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.

