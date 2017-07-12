Madahbee congratulates newly elected AIAI leaders

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE, Nipissing First Nation (May 30, 2017)—On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee would like to commend the newly elected leaders of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate Grand Chief Joel Abram and Deputy Grand Chief Peters on their election as the new leaders of AIAI,” expressed Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee. “Secondly, I’d like to welcome them to working with the Political Confederacy and the Chiefs of Ontario, and I look forward to working with both of them on protecting and supporting our communities, respectively. It is good to see that AIAI has adopted the stand-up election process that the Anishinabek Nation has been using for some time.”

Madahbee acknowledged the previous efforts and service by the former Deputy Grand Chief Denise Stonefish.

“I’d like to express all of the best for former Deputy Grand Chief Denise Stonefish in her future endeavors,” stated Madahbee. “Her commitment in her role as a leader strengthened not only the organization, but the communities as well, especially on the front of social services.”

The Anishinabek Nation leader looks forward to the opportunity of continuing to work with former Grand Chief Peters.

“I am very much looking forward to continuing our efforts with former Grand Chief Peters as he embarks on his new role as Deputy Grand Chief,” expressed Grand Council Chief. “I know he will continue to provide his life-long experience and insight to his new role, and bring greater awareness to issues in his communities.”

