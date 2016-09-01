Madahbee congratulates Anishinabek Nation women on winning Influential Women of Northern Ontario Awards

UOI OFFICES (Nipissing FN) June 27, 2016 – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates Kateri Banning-Skaarup from the Fort William First Nation and Wendy Landry from Red Rock First Nation on winning the Influential Women of Northern Ontario Award, hosted by Northern Ontario Business on June 2, 2016 in Thunder Bay.

“I congratulate Kateri Banning-Skaarup who won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award,” says Madahbee. “She turned her construction company from a small renovation company into a multi-million dollar home building operation and for building better homes for better prices. Her company will be working on building new homes a Fort William First Nation. Banning-Skaarup also started up a house design and project management company. These are much needed skills and services sought after in our Anishinabek communities.”

“Wendy Landry, is the Mayor of Shuniah and Manager of First Nations, Métis and Municipal Affairs with Union Gas. She won the Aboriginal Leadership Thunder Bay Award. She was the first, First Nations woman to be elected as a Mayor of Shuniah in 2014. Landry worked at Corrections Services for 20 years, raised six children – including three foster children, taught at Confederation College for 10 years, served as President of the Thunder Bay Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario, developed the Shuniah Youth Centre and sat on many boards and councils. She encourages youth to strive for their goals. I congratulate Landry on her well-deserved award,” says Grand Chief.

“These two women are great role models and fine examples of the skills and leadership we have in our communities. I want to thank them for their contributions and wish them every success in the future.”

The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949. The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

