Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee announces the passing of Elder Jody Randall (Shko-deh-nini) Waddilove

UOI OFFICES, Nipissing First Nation (March 14, 2017)— The Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee, on behalf of the 40 First Nations in the Anishinabek Nation, expresses his most heartfelt condolences to the family of Jody Waddilove, his community of Munsee-Delaware Nation, and all others who mourn his passing.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of his passing. He was such a dedicated family man, and that dedication also extended into our friendship; he was a very long-time friend of mine,” shared Grand Chief. “Jody will be fondly remembered by his family and friends, community and its citizens, and anyone else who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be greatly missed.”

Jody formerly served on Chief and Council for many years. He also held the position as an Elder and Leader in his community for several years.

Jody’s position of leadership extended beyond Chief and Council serving as President of the Ontario Native Welfare Administrators Association (ONWAA), a professional association committed to providing service to First Nation Social Service Administrators in Ontario. He continued as an active member of the association for many years following his presidency.

With an interest in overseeing community members cope with every day issues and focus on the future, Jody worked as a Social Services Administrator for 30 years, including service as an Ontario Works Administrator.

Jody was also passionate about Chippewa-Munsee-Oneida (CMO) Youth Hockey having been a former coach and continued proud supporter of youth hockey.

“He was really invested in kids’ sports and it reflected in his pride and continuous support for Little NHL each year,” added Grand Chief.

