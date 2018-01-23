Grand Council Chief congratulates Kenn Richard on winning the Jane Jacobs Lifetime Achievement Award

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (Nipissing FN) November 02, 2017— Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates Kenn Richard on winning the Jane Jacobs Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kenn Richard is the founding Executive Director of Native Child and Family Services of Toronto.

“Kenn is an outstanding individual who has the interests of our children’s s well-being front and centre in the child and family services organization of Toronto,” says Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “Our First Nations rely heavily on collaboration with him for our urban families in need. The Anishinabek Nation congratulates him for this well-deserved recognition and years of success”

The Jane Jacobs Lifetime Achievement Award for an individual whose vision and passion for cities has had a profound impact on urban health over many years.

Since 2004, the Canadian Urban Institute has recognized those who are making a profound impact on the quality of life in Canada’s urban regions with their annual Urban Leadership Awards.

The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.

