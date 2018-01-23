Grand Chief congratulates Kelly Crawford, Education Director for the Anishinabek Education System

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (Nipissing FN) Oct. 30, 2017 – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates the newly hired Education Director for the Anishinabek Education System.

Kelly Crawford, citizen of M’Chigeeng First Nation, will begin her new role at the end of November. Crawford had positions as the Education Team Lead overseeing Grades K to 12 At Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute in M’Chigeeng and she is a faculty liaison with Queen’s University.

“Kelly Crawford is an excellent choice to lead our exciting education initiative towards fulfilling our dream of education for our Anishinabek children under Anishinabek authority,” says Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee.

In a statement release today from the Kinoomaadziwin Education Body, The Director of Education is responsible for the operations and delivery of the Anishinabek Education System to the Participating First Nations. The Director of Education is responsible for policy implementation and administration by providing vision, leadership, planning, execution, advocacy, and coordination of the AES.

Crawford is the author of the “Gdoo-Sastamoo Kii Mi” and “We are all Treaty People” teachers resources as well the new books “Alex Shares his Wampum Belt” and “Dakota Talks about Treaties” that will be launched on November 6 to kick off Treaties Recognition Week in Ontario.

The Union of Ontario Indians is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.

-30-

For more information contact:

Marci Becking Communications Officer

Phone: 705-494-0735

E-mail: marci.becking@anishinabek.ca

www.anishinabek.ca

www.anishinabeknews.ca