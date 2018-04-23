Anishinabek Nation commends new strategy to end gender-based violence

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE, Nipissing FN (March 2, 2018)— Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee commends the Ontario government for launching a new strategy to end gender-based violence.

“We are pleased that Ontario is investing in supporting survivors and addressing the root causes of violence,” says Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “A strategy like this one will also support our lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and two-spirited Anishinabek people. Support services like counselling will be expanded, as well as access to emergency shelters, transitional housing, Indigenous shelters and healing lodges.”

Ontario will also focus on changing attitudes and norms through public education, along with training for service providers, communities and bystanders so they can recognize and respond to gender-based violence.

