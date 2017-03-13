Anishinabek Nation commends Moose Cree First Nation and volunteers for successful Little NHL

MISSISSAUGA, ON (March 15, 2017) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates host community for the Little NHL – Moose Cree First Nation and the organizers, volunteers, LNHL executive and the many teams who participated.

“This has been a record-breaking year with 203 teams registered to play in this event,” says Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “I commend the host community Moose Cree First Nation and all the folks who made this Little NHL a successful event yet again. It is so great to see the participation of the communities and the teams come out year after year.”

The Little NHL event – which is in its 46th year – is about respect, education, citizen and sportsmanship.

The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949. The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 60,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

