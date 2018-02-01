Anishinabek Nation and Ontario sign Letter of Commitment

TORONTO (January 31, 2018) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee and Chris Ballard, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, met today to sign a letter of Commitment. The commitment from the Anishinabek Nation and Ontario is to continue working on a positive and productive relationship and to discuss both the Anishinabek Nation and Ontario shared priorities on the environment.

“I look forward to establishing the on-going relationship with the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change as identified in the Letter of Commitment,” said Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “We have so much to discuss and I look forward to – Niigan Ga Zhaamin – Moving Forward Together.”

“I want to thank the Anishinabek Nation for continuing to work with us to identify and take action on climate change, clean drinking water, the Great Lakes and protecting our environment,” said Minister Ballard. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue collaborating on these shared interests during our journey of reconciliation.”

The Letter of Commitment ensures the Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation and the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change will meet once annually, build on a positive relationship, review mutual priorities, provide direction, and work towards resolution and exchange ideas.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

