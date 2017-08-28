Anishinabek Nation and Canada celebrate the signing of historic Education Self-Government Agreement

August 16, 2017 Chippewas of Rama First Nation, ON

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada

Anishinabek Nation

The Government of Canada and 23 Anishinabek Nation First Nations made history today by signing the Anishinabek Nation Education Agreement. This Agreement recognizes Anishinabek control over education on reserve from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 in 23 Participating First Nations in Ontario. This is an important step out from under the Indian Act for these First Nations toward greater self-determination.

The Anishinabek Nation Education Agreement is the first of its kind in Ontario and is the largest education self-government agreement in Canada due to the number of First Nations involved. It supports the Anishinabek Nation’s vision of a quality Anishinabek Education System that promotes Anishinaabe culture and language and improves education outcomes for Anishinabek students.

Quotes

“The evidence is clear: First Nations-led and First Nations-governed education systems, which ensure culturally appropriate and quality education, achieve better results for First Nation students. Today’s announcement demonstrates a commitment to advancing self-determination for First Nations and fosters a secure, personal cultural identity for Anishinabek students which will result in better health and education outcomes. This historic agreement—the first of its kind in Ontario and the largest education self-government agreement in Canada—sets the stage to inspire transformational change in Anishinabek communities throughout Ontario. Congratulations to the 23 Anishinabek Nation First Nations on the signing of this education self-government agreement. Your leadership will benefit your children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Miigwech.”

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs

“The Anishinabek Nation communities have long sought the authority to educate their children—their way. I am pleased that the Anishinabek Nation Education Agreement is finalized. This will provide the foundation of strength, hope, pride, and academic excellence for our children for generations to come.”

Grand Council Chief Patrick Wedaseh Madahbee

Anishinabek Nation

Quick Facts

• The Participating First Nations have signed a complementary education agreement with the Government of Ontario. The Master Education Agreement shares a vision of a new relationship that supports Anishinabek student success and well-being in the Anishinabek Education System and provincially funded Education System.

• There are 27 self-government agreements across Canada involving 67 Indigenous communities.

• No self-government agreement is possible without the vote and approval of community members.

• Research has shown that Indigenous self-government can help close socio- economic gaps and improve community well-being.

