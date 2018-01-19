Anishinabek mourn the passing of Johnny Bower

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (Nipissing First Nation) December 28, 2017 – Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee expressed his condolences to the family of former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Johnny Bower who passed away on December 26th.

“Johnny Bower was a long-­‐time supporter of the Anishinabek Nation 7th Generation Charity,” says Grand Council Chief. “Anishinabek are saddened to hear of his passing as he was a great supporter of First Nations. He was a stellar NHL goaltender who took the Leafs to the Stanley Cup.”

The Anishinabek Nation 7th Generation Charity is the official charitable fundraising arm of the Anishinabek Nation. AN7GC is committed to improving the quality of life of Anishinabek Nation citizens by providing support where no other funding exists. The charity helps create educated, healthy, and culturally-­‐enriched citizens who will continue to grow a stable, strong, and prosperous Anishinabek Nation.

The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949. The UOI is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

