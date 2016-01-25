Anishinabek express condolences to the community of La Loche

UOI OFFICES (Nipissing FN) January 25, 2016 – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee, on behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, expresses his condolences to the Dene community of La Loche, Saskatchewan.

“It saddened me to hear about this tragedy on Friday,” says Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims and also to the community as a whole. My hope is that all levels of government will help out with the systemic issues in La Loche. There is a lot of healing to be done.”

The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949. The UOI is a political advocate for 39 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 55,000 people. The Union of Ontario Indians is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

