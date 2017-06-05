Anishinabek Nation celebrates Juno Award winners and nominees

UOI OFFICES (Nipissing FN) April 3, 2017 –Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee congratulates Anishinabek Juno Award winners and nominees.

“Congratulations to Ian Campeau from Nipissing First Nation and his group A Tribe Called Red for their Producer of the Year Juno win,” say Grand Chief Patrick Madahbee. “Congratulations also goes out to Crystal Shawanda of Wikwemikong who was nominated for Indigenous Music Album of the Year. It is great to see Anishinaabe artists recognized on a national and global scale.”

A Tribe Called Red won the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year for “R.E.D” and “Sila”. The group was also nominated for Electronic Album of the year for their “We are the Halluci Nation” album.

Crystal Shawanda was nominated for Indigenous Music Album of the Year for her album “Fish out of Water”-

